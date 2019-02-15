Inspired by a letter he received in autumn 2018 that was addressed to his deceased grandfather, designer Matt Bovan threw himself into researching the Lancastrian massacre against mythicism. As the show notes explained, the young designer, who has become of the most anticipated acts of London Fashion Week, became consumed with myth and folklore when designing his fall 2019 collection — so much so that the dark and brooding color ways and surreal prints took on lives of their own. Here's everything else you need to know about the show.

Mixed Prints

There was an overwhelming amount of mixed prints in Matty Bovan's fall 2019 collection. Nearly every surface seemed to be covered in baby floral patterns, abstract motifs, faces and logos (more on that later) than paired together for a visual collage of eccentric style.

Lady Liberty

The iconic Libery brand, best known for its ditsy floral fabrics, reached out to Bovan for a collaboration late last year. The result, are pieces that are still recognizable as the Liberty aesthetic but with a twist. Bovan supersized the iconic Tana Lawn print, blowing it up to find wizard-like shapes and colors within the print – a tribute to Englishness in the collection.

OTT Hats

Stephen Jones designed the over the top hats. Wrap-like turbans and the sharp kind of hats the Mad Hatter himself might wear matched other accessories in the collection, such as boots.

Cool Coach

Another collaboration within the collection? Coach x Matty Bovan. The designer used the phrase "hats through the ages" for the reference point, and Jones worked with Coach's signature logo print when creating the toppers.

Knits are best known as the cornerstone of Bovan's collections, and the designer didn't fall short on delivering this season. Glitchy, abstract and slightly unfinished looking shapes and colors dominated the knitwear pieces and many of them were draped in totally unexpected ways, creating new silhouettes. Lots of the knitted garments also had dragon iconography.

Photos via IMAXTree