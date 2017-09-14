Matches Fashion is a major champion of new young designers, and ahead of London Fashion Week, they're taking their support up a notch. The London-based luxury retailer has launched The Innovator, an initiative headed by buying director Natalie Kingham that celebrates and highlights pieces from young pioneering designers aiming to make their mark in the industry. Matty Bovan, Art School, Wanda Nylon, Paula Knorr, and Claire Barrow are the first five designer brands apart of this movement, each of which have created capsule collections for the site showcasing the individual flair they're becoming known for. The campaign even reflects each designer's signature aesthetic, from Matty Bovan's knack for stretching the limits of knitwear to Art School's penchant for gender bending preppy norms.

