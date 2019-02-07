Taste the Rainbow at Maryam Nassir Zadeh

Maryam Nassir Zadeh presented her fall 2019 show in a plant filled venue in the East Village, while editors, guests and friends of the brand packed into the space on comfy couches, wooden chairs and every corner possible. As models stomped down the runway wearing abstract rainbow bodysuits and new takes on leather, Lizzi Bougatsos and Brian Degraw played experimental live music. Here's everything you need to know about the show.

Taste the Rainbow

Some of the most standout pieces from Maryam Nassir Zadeh's collection this season came in the form of organic, rainbow prints. One model wore a rainbow bodysuit and matching puffer. Two other looks at the end looked like a runny, rainbow mixed with blurry polka dots in the best possible way, utilizing shades of lime green, neon pink and cobalt blue.

Zebra Stripes

Knee-high zebra boots were definitely the star shoes of the collection. Several models sported them, and there was even an oversized matching tote bag worn by one. One textural animal print dress also grabbed our attention.

Neutral Leathers

From a short lambskin jumpsuit in a tawny shade of chocolate brown (and matching boots) to oversized shearling bomber jackets and low-cut leather tops, Zadeh worked her magic on one unexpected material for spring.

'80s Redux

The contrast in silhouettes felt particularly '80s. The oversized, boxy shapes and the addition of wide, low-slung belts, suede fringe, spandex bodysuit and, the bright colors in juxtaposition to certain neutrals sent us straight back to 1988.



