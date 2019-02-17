For fall 2019, designer Mary Katrantzou explored the myth of creation. Through an explosion of color, vibrant collages, crystals and ombre feathers Katrantzou created one of her most maximalist collections yet. Here's everything you need to know about the collection.

Feathered Frocks

Color, print and pattern dominated the collection along with supernatural textures. Many of the pieces — floor-length gowns, blouses and coats — were covered in colorful fluffy feathers.

Intergalactic Collages

Butterflies, owls, flowers and people, all set against a glittering intergalactic skyline were printed on frocks. Shimmering swarovski crystals were layered to add dynamic sparkle.

Continuing the maximalist theme within the collection, Katrantzou sent heavily patterned pieces down the runway with massive textural ruffles. Some were wrapped around the neck, too, following the Victorian ruff trend seen all over NYFW.

New Naturals

When the dresses, pants, tops et al in the collection weren't rendered in vibrant colors, they came in new shades of naturals. Sand, brick, beige and cream prints reminiscent of stones or giraffe print were a focal point.

Rainbow Moments

The last couple of gowns that closed the show were the culmination of the collection. Rainbow hues feathers, chiffon, ruffles and patterns came together in single looks for an ultimately dramatic ending.