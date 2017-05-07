We at PAPER follow hearth maven Martha Stewart's social media life closely. She is both an inspiration for gingerbread hot chocolate as she is a downright entertaining influencer. Her latest appearance on Instagram, on user @newlin777's profile from the FRIEZE Art Fair, was therefore exactly on brand.

In @newlin777's photo, Martha is seen between two giant Andres Serrano portraits of her Potluck Dinner Party costar Snoop Dogg and the new president Trump. With one hand she's flipping off the president and with the other she's throwing Snoop a maybe gangster sign signal thing.

Carry on, Martha.





Header photo via Aria Isadora/BFA.com