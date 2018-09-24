Marni Brought an Artistic Edge to Milano

Daydreams Before a single model hit the runway, Marni won over the fatigued fashion week crowd with a row of freshly made beds to lounge on for the 9:30AM show. As eclectic as that may sound, it was literal mattresses that inspired creative director Francesco Risso's fourth collection for the brand. In the show notes, a recipe for the perfect mattresses listed ingredients that included "caramelised magnanimity" and "Ancient Greece marble, at will."

A Total Bust Busts of ancient statues formed an artistically ingenious backbone for spring 2019. Appearing on dresses and shirts in prints of various shapes and sizes alongside more modern images of women's bodies, the busts gave a dose of bare-assed beauty to the flowing garments.

Cat Power Aggressively pointed cat eye sunglasses gave a whole new layer of meaning to the "catwalk" this season. The Illuminati-approved eyewear came in black, white, tortoise, and marble pink varieties.

Painted Prints Risso's hand painted canvas coats and dresses evoked a sense of youthful luxury in his latest collection. The daubs of white on camel brown and scarlet red coats and lightly brushed blue flowers on dresses just gave gallery girls everywhere a new set of garments to add to their shopping cart.