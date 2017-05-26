In order to make sure its newly minted graduates were reminded that no matter what how hard they work, they'll always fall short, Harvard chose college dropout, billionaire and world spy Mark Zuckerberg to be its commencement speaker this year.

The Facebook founder and CEO skipped the platitudes and got right to what's really important: his fave Beyoncé song of all time.

""Even Beyoncé had to make hundreds of songs to get 'Halo,'" he told the assembled crowd on the Harvard Yard to what I can only assume were audible gasps followed by fervent applause.

Watch the moment happen at the 17:15 mark in the video below:

Or you can watch Beyoncé sing "Halo" live and get your weekend started off right with a good crying sesh:

The choice is yours.

