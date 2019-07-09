Is Marilyn Manson the Devil or Not?

Marilyn Manson is still finding work. The musician, actor, and painter just signed on to another adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand, a horror novel that narrates a post-apocalyptic society after 99% of its population has been decimated by a deadly strain of influenza. The 1,000 page novel will be crunched into a 10-episode miniseries that will also feature Manson's cover of the Doors' "The End."

Related | Marilyn Manson Shows Us His Soft Side

And while Manson has yet to confirm his role, we're placing our bets on Randall Flagg: a demonic figure who is described in the novel as a "tall man of no age." Who better to play Flagg then Mansion, a 6 foot 1 cultural icon whose fame has transcended several decades, even after becoming an honorary priest in the Church of Satan? <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

If Manson's long standing connections to Satanism once deemed him a symbol of the downfall of religion and society, playing Flagg in The Stand might just seal the deal for suburban mothers across America.

The Stand will air on CBS-All Access in 2020.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>