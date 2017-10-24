How deep is your love for Mimi? If you answered with anything less than full-blown stanmanship, get ready to switch it the freak up because the anointed queen of lingerie closets and all-that-glitters just sang "Touch My Body" to cat-worshipper and monochromatic fashion god Karl Lagerfeld.

Last night V Magazine hosted an intimate dinner for everyone who's anyone in fashion at the top of The Standard to celebrate Lagerfeld's illustrious career as the creative director of Chanel, Fendi and his eponymous brand. While this might sound like a-near impossible feat in itself, the magazine also managed to get our icons of the millennium Kris Jenner (also in attendance) and Mariah Carey in the same room, which is, frankly magical. Carey also took the stage to perform her 2009 hit "Touch My Body" for Karl, who looked on, seemingly expressionless — which means he LOVED it.

I mean, incredible.

Two peas in a damn pod, am I wrong?

Bless them, and thank you to any and everyone who made this perfect union happen.

[h/t Harper's Bazaar]

Image via BFA