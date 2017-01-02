As Mariah Carey gracefully dragged our collective slack body into the New Year, with her now-iconic, earth-shattering half-dead performance on ABC's New Year's Rockin' Eve in Times Square on Saturday, the pop icon's team quickly went into damage control mode, claiming the network sabotaged her for ratings.



Mimi's manager, Stella Bulochnikov, a heated email to the head of Dick Clark Productions, stating the most elusive chanteuse fell victim to her inner ears, among other things:

You know her inner ears were NOT working and your entire production team did not set her up to win.



AND MARIAH KEPT TELLING THEM [something was wrong] ON STAGE IN REAL TIME.



THEY KEPT IGNORING HER. SHE TOOK A HIT HONORING HER COMMITMENT TO YOU. I SHOULD HAVE PULLED HER OFF THE STAGE THIS IS SABOTAGE.



"Once things went wrong, they took the decision to keep rolling and make her look like a train wreck for the ratings,



DCP has hit back, releasing this statement:

We pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists. To suggest that DCP, as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year's Rockin' Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.



In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that dcp had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey's New Year's Eve performance.



We want to be clear that we have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry.



Meanwhile, Mariah doesn't seem tooooooooo upset:

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr

— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017







Header photo via YouTube