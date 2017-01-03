After claiming network sabotage, Mariah Carey's manager, Stella Bulochnikov, articulated why Mimi's now-legendary (and infamous) non-performance during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve was a concocted stunt for clicks.

Bulochnikov told Entertainment Weekly that Dick Clark Productions intentionally screwed with Mariah's sound, notably with her inner ear pieces:

So, right when it goes live, she can't hear anything. The ears are dead. They're dead. So she pulls them out of the ear because if the artist keeps them in their ears then all she hears is silence. Once she pulled them off her ear she was hoping to hear her music, but because of the circumstances — there's noise from Times Square and the music is reverberating from the buildings — all she hears is chaos. She can't hear her music. It's a madhouse. At the point, there's no way to recover.

All she hears is chaos.

Literally, same.

She went onto drop the v-word:

That says to me they wanted a viral moment at any expense. And that's not a company with integrity for 50-something years. That's not who Dick Clark was. He loved artists.





DCP has already stated that Stella's claims are "absurd," but who doesn't love a good conspiracy? Especially one involving the Elusive Chanteuse.