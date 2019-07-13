The collab of the century might just be happening. On Friday night, "Old Town Road" artist Lil Nas X sent out a message into the Twitterverse, saying, "ok mariah carey lets get this remix in." And without even tagging her, the legendary singer/ inventor of Christmas replied, and it looks like this remix might actually be happening.
ok mariah carey lets get this remix in— nope (@LilNasX) July 12, 2019
Mimi responded simply with a gorgeous photo of herself with big yeehaw energy, wearing a cowboy hat. She captioned the photo, "One Sweet Town Road," a reference to her 2009 Boyz II Men collab, "One Sweet Day."
One Sweet Town Road! https://t.co/Y30tSz2Fhw pic.twitter.com/viPrYNAnfM— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 13, 2019
Of course, the Internet has erupted with witty comments, memes, and reactions galore. Here's a round up of some of our favorites:
WHAT IS GOING AWNNNN pic.twitter.com/KNkGQK3ct1— solo ⚠️ (@slmxny) July 13, 2019
You hear that in the distance.....?— Bryan ☭ (@bryandamien_) July 13, 2019
Gays. https://t.co/AbGPXRi70a
it would be the "avengers: endgame" of pop music. https://t.co/h45lToayqG— snapple papi (@poopoocookie) July 13, 2019
Do it, she ready. pic.twitter.com/9LA0JyExK3— ❌ Zoilo Pimentel ❌ (@Zoilo_Pimentel) July 12, 2019
old town road ((whistle notes edition)) 🤠 https://t.co/YWHDaeCTDK— jese (@jeseuwontletgo_) July 13, 2019
THE SIMULATION IS GLITCHING https://t.co/o8j20vVA0X— j (@ummmgrande) July 13, 2019
Whether the two iconic artists are serious about making this remix happen is still unclear, but here's to hoping.