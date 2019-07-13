Fashion
Music

Is Mariah Carey Giving Us an 'Old Town Road' Remix?

Jasmine Ting
4h

The collab of the century might just be happening. On Friday night, "Old Town Road" artist Lil Nas X sent out a message into the Twitterverse, saying, "ok mariah carey lets get this remix in." And without even tagging her, the legendary singer/ inventor of Christmas replied, and it looks like this remix might actually be happening.

Mimi responded simply with a gorgeous photo of herself with big yeehaw energy, wearing a cowboy hat. She captioned the photo, "One Sweet Town Road," a reference to her 2009 Boyz II Men collab, "One Sweet Day."

Of course, the Internet has erupted with witty comments, memes, and reactions galore. Here's a round up of some of our favorites:

Whether the two iconic artists are serious about making this remix happen is still unclear, but here's to hoping.

