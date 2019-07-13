The collab of the century might just be happening. On Friday night, "Old Town Road" artist Lil Nas X sent out a message into the Twitterverse, saying, "ok mariah carey lets get this remix in." And without even tagging her, the legendary singer/ inventor of Christmas replied, and it looks like this remix might actually be happening.

ok mariah carey lets get this remix in — nope (@LilNasX) July 12, 2019

Mimi responded simply with a gorgeous photo of herself with big yeehaw energy, wearing a cowboy hat. She captioned the photo, "One Sweet Town Road," a reference to her 2009 Boyz II Men collab, "One Sweet Day."

Of course, the Internet has erupted with witty comments, memes, and reactions galore. Here's a round up of some of our favorites:

WHAT IS GOING AWNNNN pic.twitter.com/KNkGQK3ct1 — solo ⚠️ (@slmxny) July 13, 2019

You hear that in the distance.....?



Gays. https://t.co/AbGPXRi70a — Bryan ☭ (@bryandamien_) July 13, 2019

it would be the "avengers: endgame" of pop music. https://t.co/h45lToayqG — snapple papi (@poopoocookie) July 13, 2019

old town road ((whistle notes edition)) 🤠 https://t.co/YWHDaeCTDK — jese (@jeseuwontletgo_) July 13, 2019

THE SIMULATION IS GLITCHING https://t.co/o8j20vVA0X — j (@ummmgrande) July 13, 2019