The latest craze to hit the Internet is the Bottle Cap Challenge, and celebrities have been taking a crack at it. Singer John Mayer, and action stars Jason Statham and Donnie Yen were among those who successfully did the clever kick trick. But all of these challengers pale in comparison to the queen Mariah Carey, who was able to pull it off using only her voice.

Mimi posted her video to Twitter on Saturday morning, but no kicks were involved. She captioned the clip, "Challenge accepted! #bottletopchallenge," and the "Always Be My Baby" singer used her high-pitched voice to sing a cap off the top of a wine bottle. The bottle visibly shakes, and somehow the yellow cap flies off.

This mind-blowingly impressive take on the viral Internet challenge has, of course, gone viral.

i love mariah carey so much it doesn’t make sense https://t.co/pMFAYTmsMM — KALI UCHIS🐉 (@KALIUCHIS) July 7, 2019

She wins. She Always wins. https://t.co/JWfwMoFIS5 — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) July 7, 2019

everyone go home mariah won pic.twitter.com/R1axIDJcMj — jay 🥀 (@jxvintage) July 7, 2019

Mimi never fails to amaze us all.