Fresh off practicing for the titular role in the upcoming Tonya Harding biopic, I, Tonya, Margot Robbie has offered us a first glimpse at her portrayal of the defamed, iconic Olympic figure skater; the actress was seen on the Los Angeles set of the film.

Less of a portrayal, and more of an embodiment, as evident in these paparazzi snaps...

Well, damn.

Concur.

Header photo via John Salangsang/BFA.com