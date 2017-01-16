Here's Our First Glimpse of Margot Robbie As Tonya Harding
Fresh off practicing for the titular role in the upcoming Tonya Harding biopic, I, Tonya, Margot Robbie has offered us a first glimpse at her portrayal of the defamed, iconic Olympic figure skater; the actress was seen on the Los Angeles set of the film.
Less of a portrayal, and more of an embodiment, as evident in these paparazzi snaps...
First images of Margot Robbie on the set of 'I, Tonya'! pic.twitter.com/Kue1tYovpl
— best of margot (@badpostmargots) January 16, 2017
Well, damn.
when you remember the Tonya Harding scandal better than you let on… pic.twitter.com/Rx4e2ucTwv
— bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) January 16, 2017
Concur.
Comments (
)