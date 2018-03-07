While we are happy for Frances McDormand's Best Actress Oscar win Sunday night, and her amazing "inclusion rider" speech, et al, was anyone else a little butthurt over Margot Robbie not winning for her extraordinary turn in I, Tonya? Just me?

Well, Karl Lagerfeld — who added an extra dose of timeless chicness to the profiles of famous faces like Nicole Kidman, Cat Power, Kristen Stewart, and recently, Lily-Rose Depp for the French fashion house's No. 5 perfume — has done what The Oscars sadly could not, and made Ms. Robbie Chanel's newest face.

Fitting, because Robbie wore *two* dazzling Chanel lewks on Sunday night, first in a custom Chanel Haute Couture dress by Mr. Lagerfeld that took 680 hours to make, and the second, a half sheer, embroidered thing of beauty from the house.

"The history of the Chanel woman is so exciting," the Australian-born mega-talent said in a statement about her new appointment. "I'm thrilled to be joining the Chanel family, and continue their celebration of women and fashion."

It's an honor to be nominated indeed!

Photo via Getty