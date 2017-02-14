This week has proven tenfold that politics and fashion are no longer mutually exclusive and today designer Mara Hoffman continued the trend.

For her Fall 2017 show today, Hoffman invited the four co-founders of the Women's March on Washington–the protest that spiraled into a global movement–to open the show with individual statements.

Linda Sarsour, Bob Bland, Tamika Mallory, and Carmen Perez formed a line in the space, Bland beginning with part of the Women's March mission statement.

"We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us. Hear our voices."

Sarsour continued, quoting Maya Angelou: "Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope," then said, "We affirm our shared humanity. And pronounce our bold message of resistance and determination. We must create a society in which all women are free."

Dancers then took over the space, mesmerizing the crowd in Hoffman's collection as models circled around them.

Phenomenal woman by maya angelou is being read while models and dancers show off @marahoffman 'a #fw17 collection pic.twitter.com/prguUEpqaa

— Tiffany Reid (@Ms_TReid) February 13, 2017

The fact fashion is using its influence to encourage consumers to be more inclusive marks a very exciting development for the industry.



[h/t Harper's Bazaar]

Image via Billy Farrell/BFA.com