Mansur Gavriel Hosts High Tea On the Runway

Sweet Treats If Mansur Gavriel were a food, it would be a pastel confection from Ladurée. For the brand's fall 2018 runway show at Spring Studios, the famous French patisserie erected conical towers covered in macaroons and set up tables with flowers, laurel branches, champagne, and tiered cakes. The yellow, pink, eggshell, mint green, and caramel hued desserts, which few attendees actually ate (#FashionWeekDiet), matched the collection's color palette to a T.

Decorative Details Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel are unwavering minimalists. The duo took a (slight) detour from that direction this season by trimming a skirt and stole with tinsel, covering heels and booties in red, pink, silver, and gold glitter, and applying a floral sequin embroidery to pale-yellow and navy dresses and jackets.

Actually Ready To Wear Since launching its first clothing collection last February, the six-year-old brand has been on a see-now-buy-now schedule, meaning its collections are immediately shoppable. As they exited the venue post-show, a handful of show-goers were seen scrolling through the "new arrivals" section of the label's website, presumably plotting their next purchase.

Images via Imaxtree