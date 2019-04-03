This past Sunday marked the 24th anniversary of the death of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. An icon of pop and fashion whose life was tragically cut short, the Grammy-winning Latina artist still manages to resonate with artists today, like Cardi B and Kacey Musgraves, proving to be a testament to the Queen of Tejano's enduring legacy.

In honor of this week's anniversary, Brooklyn-based musician Manchado is paying tribute to the Selena in a brand new rework of her classic debut hit "Como la Flor." Rebuilding the track from the ground up, Manchado brings to the table a contemporary attitude with glossy synths and sugar-coated melodies while holding the spirit of the original near and dear. On top of all that, Manchado's swoon-worthy vocals alone are enough to break through to the most hardened of hearts.

"This song is actually really sad and you wouldn't guess because the original is so upbeat, but it talks about being left by someone who you really love," Manchado explains. "I see songs in colors and my interpretation of this one I saw in blue, which is also the rarest color in nature. It's kind of like finding real love, very rare. I also wanted everyone involved in this to be Latinx since this a song that means so much for the community, both the photographer and designer are young Latinx artists."