So we've been talking about this MaleCrimp trend for a while now. And even though we've seen the style popping up everywhere, some guys are still reluctant to try it out. So we decided to show the men of NYC how to rock this new 'do. We enlisted up & coming collage artist, Fred Sands IV, to exercise his creative skills on unsuspecting New Yorkers to demonstrate what guys look like when they crimp their hair.

All identities have been protected in the making, but trendy styles definitely ensued. Click through the photos below to check out the hilarious results! Long live the MaleCrimp!