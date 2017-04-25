Universal Studious announced yesterday that it would produce a Madonna biopic, Blonde Ambition, written by screenwriter Elyse Hollander and based on Madonna's early life and rise as a pop star.

Madonna has responded to the news on Instagram, slamming the studio for picking up a story about her life written without her input, and saying "Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool [who's looking] for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society."

The film is set to follow Madonna's early years breaking into the underground music scene in New York City, right before releasing the 1983 eponymous album that set the stage for her massive world fame. Universal has yet to comment on Madonna's post, but given the timeline to be featured in the film, it is unlikely they will need all the rights to her music to go forward with production.

