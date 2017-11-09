Like so many high school boyfriends before her, Madonna picked up her acoustic guitar late in the night to favor us all with a very earnest cover of "Between The Bars" by the patron saint of sads, Elliott Smith. It's not her first cover of the 1997 track – she performed it as a mis-guided Leo performance art piece about prison reform in 2013 – but it is definitely the best, because it's tender and vulnerable and she's not that good at guitar and she's wearing PJs. This feels good, and cozy, and my seasonal affective disorder is responding to it nicely. More Madonna Unplugged in 2017, please!

Watch below...

[h/t Stereogum]