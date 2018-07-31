To celebrate her upcoming 60th birthday, pop icon, Madonna has teamed up with Facebook to raise money for her Raising Malawi foundation.

The fundraiser, which started today and runs through August 31st, aims to raise money for meals, health care, uniforms, and schools in Malawi. In a statement Madonna said "I have an unwavering commitment to providing vulnerable children with a loving home. For my birthday, I can think of no better gift than connecting my global family with this beautiful country and the children who need our help most." Madonna has adopted four children from the African country making it a cause close to her heart, adding "I want to come together with my friends, fans and supporters to change the lives of Malawian children and let them know they are nurtured, protected and loved."