Beauty

Inside M·A·C's Cabaret With Susanne Bartsch and Alan Cumming​

Jeena Sharma
46m

To celebrate the success of their Powder Kiss Lipstick and kickstart the spring season, M.A.C put together one night of enthralling performances at New York City's Sony Hall.

Attending the ultra-glamorous event were a number of top artists, models, stylists, and makeup artists from the industry. The highlight of the night, however, was actor Alan Cumming and New York nightlife icon, Susanne Bartsch, who appeared as hosts.

Related | 'Buckle Up' for Amanda Lepore's Wild, NSFW Short Film

The venue, which also served as the former site of the decadent WWII era nightclub Diamond Horsehoe, transformed into a modern cabaret with performances by the likes of Amanda Lepore, Dirty Martini, Joey Arias, and Julie Atlas Muz.

su"As part of the various Pro to Pro Events held internationally throughout the year, last night's event celebrated M·A·C COSMETICS' origins as a company that produced product specifically for the professional make up community," the brand said in a statement.

Check out 25 photos from the cabaret, below.

Photos courtesy of M.A.C

