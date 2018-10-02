Mac Miller's family, alongside Christian and Kelly Clancey of 4 Strikes Management, have announced an upcoming benefit concert designed to honor the late rapper, called "Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life." Proceeds from the show will go to the Mac Miller Circles Fund, a newly-formed charity (founded by Mac's brother Miller McCormick) dedicated to arts education in underserved communities.
The concert will take place at the famous Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Halloween. Performers include several Miller friends and collaborators, including SZA, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Vince Staples, Thundercat, John Mayer, Miguel, and more.
"The support we've experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm's incredible life," Miller's mother Karen Meyers said in a statement. "His Father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision. He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that."
Tickets for the concert will go on sale through Ticketmaster on October 5th.
Photo via Getty