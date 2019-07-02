Halima Stars in MAC's Love Me Lipstick Campaign

In a bid to encourage self-love, MAC is launching a new lipstick called Love Me. To kickstart the announcement, the brand partnered earlier this month with iconic musician Mary J. Blige, who also came on board as the beauty label's new spokesperson.



Now MAC has revealed a new campaign and array of shades ready to drop this August. Widening its existing range of matte colors, the Love Me collection will also feature an ultra-moisturizing formula. Its creamy texture, as the brand puts it, will represent "a stunning innovation in sensation, application and wear," which will "redefine comfort" to deliver intense color and soft shine.

The lipsticks are divided into three primary colors: Shameless Nudes, Powerful Reds, and High Impact Purples. Each includes eight additional variations of the colors.

While the Shameless Nudes features shades like "full bodied peaches, bare-naked browns, and not-your-baby pinks," the Powerful Reds include an vibrant mix of "courageous crimsons, fierce fuchsias,bold burgundies and strong wines."

The High Impact Purples will be a combination of "ostentatious orchids, loud-mouth mauves, vivid violets and self-love-promoting lavenders." All lipsticks are formulated with lychee fruit extract, argan oil and a game changing True Color Gelled System that enables ultra-refined pigments to disperse evenly in a translucent gel matrix to enhance the the color.

Related | Halima Wants the Next Generation to Dream Big

"This season, the backstage lip was nothing but lush," says Chantel Miller, New York-based MAC Director of Senior Artists. "To get there, it's no longer about just a single lip swipe, but rather a crafted lip — emboldening the feature by using pencils and even glosses to amplify contrast. Love Me lips are the colours we have lust for — its single-swipe sex appeal plays a critical role in the lip of the season. Best used straight from the tube, on top of Prep+Prime Lip (to build that coverage in double time) and then perfectly lined and glossed."

The launch is further supported by a powerful campaign featuring six influencers who embody the brand's message of self-empowerment by sharing their own stories of self-love. These include the likes of Amber Wagner, Harper Watters, Maxine Ashley, Halima, Frances O'Sullivan, and Rina Sawayama.

The MAC Love Me Lipsticks drop August 1st are priced at $19.