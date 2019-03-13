MAC and Benefit Pledge Support to Planned Parenthood

As if we needed another reason to shop at MAC or Benefit, the two beauty brands are now partnering with Planned Parenthood to extend their support to the non-profit with individual plans of action.



MAC will commit $500,000 from profits earned through sales of the VIVA GLAM lipsticks, and the money will go toward Planned Parenthood's national sex education program. Since 1994, the campaign for VIVA GLAM has been instrumental in raising money and awareness for HIV/AIDS with 100% of purchase price of the product dedicated towards the MAC AIDS Fund .

"The partnership between Planned Parenthood, MAC and Benefit transcends beyond our brands' businesses and contributes to the greater goal of supporting healthy futures and rights for women and girls and LGBTQ communities," said Annie Ford Danielson, Benefit Cosmetic's chief beauty ambassador. "When Planned Parenthood let us know that MAC would also be supporting the organization this year through its own philanthropy program, we knew immediately we needed to make the announcement together, regardless of the fact that it would be unprecedented for our two competing beauty brands. We knew that not just the message of support, but the actual financial impact would be so much more powerful that way, and we could both do even more good for women across the country."