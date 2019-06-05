Have we reached gamer bro peak? Microsoft has partnered with Axe to drop a range of Xbox-inspired personal care products. Why? Because the brand wants to make it easier for the loyal Xbox users to "power up" before they go out and conquer the world.



The line, which comprises of a deodorant, body spray, and shower gel, will first debut in Australia under Axe's parent company, Unilever Lynx, and will be called Lynx Xbox.

Featuring a "fresh scent" with notes of citrus, mint, and sage, the range is inspired by the "achievements of Xbox fans" across Australia and New Zealand.

"Lynx Xbox is a fresh scent of pulsing green citrus, featuring top notes of kaffir lime and winter lemon, aromatic herbal middle notes of mint and sage, and woody bottom notes of patchouli and clearwood," reads the product description.

"We see Xbox fans achieve incredible things every day, and we wanted to celebrate that elevated skill, passion and determination by creating something truly special," Tania Chee, the business group lead for Xbox Australia/New Zealand said in a statement. "Now, powering up can be as simple as a quick spray before you head out the door."