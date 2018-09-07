Our favorite sad, sexy crooner Lykke Li stepped out at Thursday night's Cartier NYFW party wearing a little black dress by Alexander Wang that you can actually shop right now. And, among a flurry of looks that won't be available until the spring (if ever), we love a style moment we can actually add to our own closets today.

Boasting an asymmetrical neckline and hemline, the dress is accented by zippers that fan out from the right side of the waist. It's classic with an update, and originally debuted during Wang's Fall 2018 runway show, where he transformed Condé Nast's former office at 4 Times Square into a fluorescent cubicle-filled catwalk.

Held at the iconic jewelry brand's NYC Mansion on Fifth Avenue, Cartier's celebration was for the newest additions to their Juste un Clou and Écrou de Cartier collections through a multi-room experience shop they are calling Precious Garage. President and CEO of Cartier North America, Mercedes Abramo told WWD, "The Precious Garage by Cartier, our first-ever traveling pop-up experience, will journey to culturally rich cities across the country and engage with diverse, new audiences."

So, it was with that nod to new youth culture, an edgier vibe, and resurgence of forever classics that Lykke Li chose this particular LBD which nodded towards a Breakfast at Tiffany's past, infusing elements of modernity as well. If you're looking to channel this exactly look, for fashion week and beyond, it's available on the brand's website.