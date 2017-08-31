Taylor Swift's symbol-laden video for "Look What You Made Me Do" has divided the internet into separate camps over whether the self-deprecating clap back to her haters was empowering or vainglorious since it first aired at the VMAs Sunday night. Swift herself has (of course) remained silent to the response, but Joseph Kahn, the divisive video's director, has responded to some of the criticism in a tweet that sparked further debate (and its own Twitter moment).
Plenty of people were quick to agree with Kahn, noting the double standard Swift and other female artists are plagued with when it comes to the public's interpretation of their actions.
Others, of course, disagreed with the director, saying that legitimate criticism exists outside of the patriarchal system:
Another day, another debate that Swift will never weigh in on.
