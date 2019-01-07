At last night's 45th Annual Golden Globes ceremony, Lupita Nyong'o was as stunning and immaculately attired as ever. She wore a strapless, beaded periwinkle blue dress from Calvin Klein by Appointment, complete with matching mascara and eyeliner, and as she posed with her Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan on the red carpet we also caught a glimpse of some stylish but affordable footwear. $45 Aldo shoes!

Nyong'o's strappy spiked heel "Levento" sandals, in synthetic silver leather, are currently available at a discount on Aldo's website, down from their original price of $90. According to Aldo they're stilettos but feature a platform designed for long-wearing comfort. Relevant because apparently a lot of celebrities use CBD to cope with the pain of wearing sky-high heels during drawn-out awards ceremonies. Related | Lupita Nyong'o Shares Her Own Harvey Weinstein Story

The actress's Aldo shoes weren't the only off-the-rack choice of the night — Jameela Jamil reportedly wore jeans under her Monique Lhuillier gown for extra warmth. A reminder that the red carpet maybe isn't as much fun as you'd think.

Spending big on footwear — or making the effort to borrow from big names — doesn't make a whole lot of sense when you're wearing a floor-length gown. So Lupita's thrifty choice is both chic and practical, and we completely approve. Another fun and memorable look from a long-reigning awards show queen.