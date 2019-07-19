Beyoncé's The Lion King: The Gift is, truly, the gift that just keeps on giving. And it seems as if Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o would also whole-heartedly agree.

For those of you who've been obsessively replaying the album since it came out last night, you'll know that Beyoncé has a song on there called "Brown Skin Girl" — a gorgeous anthem dedicated to dark-skinned women.

Needless to say, Nyong'o was over-the-moon about the name-check. Taking to her Instagram earlier today, the actor posted a short clip of herself dancing to the track, writing, "Brown Skin Girl. Thank you @Beyonce for this Gift!!" And it's truly, the sweetest thing you'll see today.

Listen to the track in its entirety, below.