Break out your cigars or whatever, because 19-year-old model/musician Lucky Blue Smith and his 26-year-old model/musician girlfriend Stormi Bree have welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world! Welcome to earth, Gravity Blue Smith! The couple announced the pregnancy last March as only two millennial models can – walking hand-in-hand on the Dolce & Gabbana runway at Milan Fashion Week before sharing the happy news in an Instagram post.

Little Gravity joins Lucky and Stormi, along with aunts Daisy Clementine, Pyper America, and Starlie Cheyenne, and grandparents Dallon and Sheridan in one of the most devastatingly photogenic and quirkily named families in modern record. Congratulations to all!



Guess we're gonna have to redo this photoshoot...





[h/t The Cut]