Ludacris Comes Back Hot at the Internet For Calling Out His CGI Abs
It's been a hot minute since I've come across a video of this calibre. Ludacris and Ty Dolla really pulled out all of the stops for this four minute fetishization of the medical profession set to a "Thong Song" sample. Still can't breathe.
While there's a whole lot of writhing, so many instruments used improperly, most importantly, there's the CGI abs. Not only did these CGI abs inspire the fawning from (hopefully) well-paid video girls, they also shook the Internet.
The Ludacris came in hot to remind us no one has the juice like Ludacris.
THEN HE CALLED EVERYONE SLOW BECAUSE HE'S A GOD.
Love you, Luda.
