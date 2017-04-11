It's been a hot minute since I've come across a video of this calibre. Ludacris and Ty Dolla really pulled out all of the stops for this four minute fetishization of the medical profession set to a "Thong Song" sample. Still can't breathe.

While there's a whole lot of writhing, so many instruments used improperly, most importantly, there's the CGI abs. Not only did these CGI abs inspire the fawning from (hopefully) well-paid video girls, they also shook the Internet.

Ludacris's CGI chest looks like those rolls i buy at 7/11 when i'm drunk pic.twitter.com/RqXXfhit4q

— Ellie Sunakawa (@elliesunakawa) April 10, 2017





so....... ludacris is just gonna CGI himself with abs using sega dreamcast graphics ??? it's rough out here. pic.twitter.com/BnAettIvd3

— Ahmed/Rozay Top 5 (@big_business_) April 10, 2017





Ludacris really think he in Def Jam: Fight For NY pic.twitter.com/1cU30d0Bdb

— ғayĸтranada (@HitDaBoogiez) April 10, 2017





Kendrick: I'm so fuckin' sick and tired of the photoshop, show me somethin' natural like afro on Richard Pryor!



Ludacris: pic.twitter.com/vuBjWlMiVz

— Black Kevin Arnold (@bnease) April 10, 2017

The Ludacris came in hot to remind us no one has the juice like Ludacris.





😂😂 I did a lot of sit ups for that! RT @SamCruzin: Yo but why Ludacris six pack look like it was done at Sephora pic.twitter.com/FVbYp2KQcW

— Ludacris (@Ludacris) April 11, 2017







😂😂Do you want your own fake abs, but can't afford CGI? Get your fake abs here for $11.81! https://t.co/WHs0IIIoZ9 pic.twitter.com/2bUJ0ReZ6T

— Ludacris (@Ludacris) April 10, 2017

THEN HE CALLED EVERYONE SLOW BECAUSE HE'S A GOD.

It's ok they slow RT @chris_oneto: he's supposed to have CGI & he looks at them at the end of the video & sees em gone. It's intentional

— Ludacris (@Ludacris) April 11, 2017

Love you, Luda.