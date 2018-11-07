Last night's awards presentation for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund was a night to honor ten of America's brightest and most exciting emerging talents. Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss, which has been critically lauded for its social commentary and celebration of black culture, took home last night's grand prize of $400,000 with Bode's Emily Adams Bode and Jonathan Cohen named as runners-up each receiving a $150,000 award. But just because you didn't secure the bag doesn't mean that others didn't walk away as winners.

In one of the more eye-catching red carpet looks of the night, Lourdes Leon, daughter of Madonna, arrived wearing full Luar. Wearing a gauzy white dress from Luar's Spring 2019 collection, which was inspired by Dante's Purgatorio with a healthy dose of thottiness. Leon accessorized the dress with a pair of matching coin-purse earrings from the same collection, capitalizing on the new unconventional storage trend. What secrets do those coin purses hold? Could they be storage for backup earrings? Could they hold some M&Ms as a snack for later? The possibilities are limitless!

One of the finalists for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, Raul Lopez's Luar has made a name for itself through its radical boundary pushing, gender-fluid collections. Looked to as one of the trendsetters of the fashion industry, Lopez has found fans in the likes of early adopter Solange. Grand prize or not, Luar is a name that will continue to hang off of everyone's lips for fashion weeks to come.