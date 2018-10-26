Back in May, Nicolas Ghesquière and former Vogue editor Grace Coddington unveiled a collaboration at Louis Vuitton's resort 2019 show in the French Riviera. The friends of 20 years partnered on a playful capsule featuring their pets through Coddington's endearing illustrations. The capsule, with Léon and Achille (Ghesquière's chocolate-brown Labradors), and Pumpkin and Blanket (Coddington's Persian cats) is now available in at pop-up space in Manhattan's Meatpacking District through November 12.

Titled "Catogram," the range of crossbodies, wallets, "neverfull" bags, alongside ready-to-wear, umbrellas, and blankets, features the furry quartet popping out of trunks and clinging to LV's and quatrefoils in the house's iconic monogram. Elsewhere, leather cutouts shaped like the favored pets are fashioned into luggage tags and clutches. The temporary outpost, drenched in orange and anchored by a giant cat cutout surrounded by glass, will also carry styles exclusive to New York City including a version of the black silk pajamas that belong to Coddington.

To celebrate the collection, Coddington and Ghesquière were joined by celebrities including Julianne Moore, Justin Theroux, and Michelle Williams, and fashion fixtures like Hamish Bowles and Marie Amelie Sauve. Check out the full collaboration, below.