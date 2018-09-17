Lou Dallas' Gum-Chewers Put Violet Beauregarde to Shame

At Lou Dallas' spring 2019 show, called "Water Bow," the models (including Junglepussy, PAPER's "Most Likely to Become a Supermodel" Yasmin Geurts, and DJ Venus X) chewed gum. They snap, crackled, and popped as they wound their way around St. Mark's Church-in-the-Bowery over a soundtrack of yet more gum chewing, the stuff squelching against tongues and teeth. The soundscape, by James K and Lou Dallas designer Raffaella Hanley, reflected the brand: Lou Dallas girls are nymphs who chew cute pink gum while sounding a bit like demons from the bowels of hell.

Hanley's clothes — tattered ruffles, off-center bows — seem like they're for faeries that stayed out a little too late. They're fantastical and just a little bit ruined. It's an aesthetic further explored in the recent Lou Dallas fashion film, directed by Brett Milspaw of Difficult Pictures. Created for Hanley's "Earth Fantasy" t-shirt, the surreal clip stars the designer and model and artist Sarah Abney. Check it out, below.

Photography by Mitchell Sams (Courtesy of Lou Dallas)