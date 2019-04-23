Last month, Myspace accidentally deleted every piece of music uploaded to the site between 2003-2015 in what can only be called a huge blow to #20ninescene.

The result of a botched server migration, the platform lost 50 million tracks from 14 million artists uploaded during the site's golden era. Thankfully, some tech-savvy, Tarina Tarantino-loving person has apparently archived nearly half-a-million of the lost songs via Lost Myspace. Not only that, but they're now searchable and available for download.

Praise the plastic tiara gods. Find your favorite metalcore tracks, here. And don't forget to download.