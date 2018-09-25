Australian model, Duckie Thot, has been on a meteoric rise ever since she emerged on Australia's Next Top Model in 2013 and then capturing the fashion world's imagination in her runway debut at Yeezy S/S 17. Thot has been the face of Fenty Beauty and featured in campaigns for Moschino, Oscar de la Renta, and the Pirelli calendar.

As Paris Fashion Week draws closer, L'Oréal announced today that Duckie Thot will debut at the brand's upcoming September 30th show on the river Seine as their newest ambassador.

"I'm honored to represent L'Oréal Paris, a brand that celebrates infinite ways to be beautiful and makes products for all women," Thot said. "I'm looking forward to helping more girls love the beauty of their dark skin. In my mind, I'm going back in time and telling the young girl I was: 'Dream big, work hard and trust in yourself girl, because one day you're going to say yes to the number-one beauty brand.'"

A fierce advocate for diversity and inclusivity in the fashion industry, Thot has had called out stylists for having to bring her own foundation and style her own hair at shoots. L'Oréal's signing of Thot indicates a commitment to a more diverse industry and underlines the importance of continuing to fight for more representation in fashion and beauty.

"While emerging in a new generation of models, Duckie Thot knows how to use her voice to match the strength of her images," L'Oréal said in a statement, "by speaking out, she has contributed to the redefinition of what [being] a model is. Her uplifting messages are shared to inspire her followers to love themselves."

Photo Courtesy of L'Oréal