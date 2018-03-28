Lorde Covered Two Kanye West Songs in Chicago

Queen of high-drama pop Lorde is currently gracing the world with a tour supporting her album Melodrama. Last night, at a show in Chicago, she paid homage to another musical genius, Kanye West.

She covered two of his songs, "Love Lockdown" and "Runaway" during her 18-song set. Lorde performed "Love Lockdown" a cappella, and mashed up "Runaway" with her own track, "Liability." Pitchfork reports that she said, "It must be nice to come from the same place as Kanye West."



Check out her performances of "Love Lockdown" and "Runaway," below:





