Lorde released a new music video directed by Grant Singer for "Perfect Places," off of her amazing sophomore album, Melodrama, and my goodness, there are LOOKS. Starting in what appears to be the Lemonade field, wielding a machete in Jacquemus (mood), Lorde wanders through tropical beaches, empty resort restaurants, and quiet jungle pools while cycling through some serious GAWNS from Valentino, Zandra Rhodes, and Vaquera's Handmaid's Tale collection (!!). It's incredibly romantic and beautiful, and proves definitively that Lorde can pull off a wet look anywhere at anytime.

Watch "Perfect Places" below...



