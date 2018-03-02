Lorde Blessed Us With a Frank Ocean Cover
There are only a handful of artists in 2018 that have actively pushed against the creative molds and ideas that we've come to expect of them. Since the start of their careers, Lorde and Frank Ocean have been two of the few musicians to step outside the box and sketch their own lanes in the industry.
Naturally, everyone lost their minds when Lorde used her Milwaukee tour stop to cover Frank Ocean's "Solo." Famed for her tour renditions of greats like Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteen, Lorde's "Solo" cover was aptly hair-raising and eerily surreal. Fans were equally shook when she began to perform a brand new song, working through a live debut performance of her piano-led "Precious Metals."
Photo via Getty
