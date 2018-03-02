There are only a handful of artists in 2018 that have actively pushed against the creative molds and ideas that we've come to expect of them. Since the start of their careers, Lorde and Frank Ocean have been two of the few musicians to step outside the box and sketch their own lanes in the industry.

she just covered solo by frank ocean! pic.twitter.com/ZgeQ6Xwz0d

— Melodrama Tour (@melodrama_tour) March 2, 2018

Naturally, everyone lost their minds when Lorde used her Milwaukee tour stop to cover Frank Ocean's "Solo." Famed for her tour renditions of greats like Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteen, Lorde's "Solo" cover was aptly hair-raising and eerily surreal. Fans were equally shook when she began to perform a brand new song, working through a live debut performance of her piano-led "Precious Metals."

.@lorde sang a new song titled "Precious Metals" for the first time ever at her #MelodramaWorldTour pic.twitter.com/opA3HYxICD

— Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) March 2, 2018

Photo via Getty

