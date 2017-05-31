Living the dream I had my entire hospitality working life, celebrity Lorde walked into a Liquitera and found love with the woman at the register (twitter user @ThatEmely), who proceeded document the moment.

"This is my first smoothie for a famous person. She got a Blue Velvet, I am shook," flipping the camera to show Lorde and her blueberry smoothie.

I, too, would be shook. Then Lorde took it one step further and DM'd Ayesha, inviting her to attend her upcoming set at Governor's Ball this weekend, which she will headline alongside Chance the Rapper and Flume. A true Cinderella story.

Go get those glasses, Ayesha, and live your best life.

