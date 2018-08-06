Not that this can be overstated enough, but if you talk to any new mother, they will remind you that yes, raising a baby is a full-time job unto itself. Cardi B, the icon who famously twerked fully pregnant during her Coachella set is one such woman. After giving birth in July to Kulture, her baby girl with Offset, she seems ready to hit the stage again.

This comes after the supernova pulled out of an upcoming fall tour with "Finesse" collaborator, Bruno Mars. "I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically," she wrote recently on Instagram. "I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing."

Anyway, Cardi is taking the stage at Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas, happening on October 27 and 28. The line-up includes acts such as Tyler, the Creator, Tierra Whack, Rico Nasty, and many more. You can find the full list of performers below. Aaaaooowwwww. In other news, Cardi is part of the "rich people club" now.

