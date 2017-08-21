You might have seen the name JABS in the credits for a couple of songs from Willow Smith's excellent full-length album ARDIPITHECUS but the Los Angeles-based singer is ready to break out on her own. Granted, she has been making solo music for quite some time already and "on her own" is another way of saying "releasing a video that was directed by Willow's famouser-than-famous mother Jada Pinkett-Smith that also co-stars Willow's also famouser-than-famous brother (and fellow musician) Jaden Smith playing the role of some ethereal creep lurking in the shadows."

Watch the full thing below.

Splash photo via YouTube

