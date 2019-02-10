Longchamp Debuts Bauhaus-Inspired Logo Print

Longchamp debuted its second ever NYFW show in a downtown building modeled after Parisian design. With a major focus on rebranding toward being known as much for ready-to-wear as it is for bags, the brand sent out a strong collection featuring everything from baby cropped knits to studded leather dresses; all with a French twist. The pieces seen in the collection were the kind of outfits you might see the coolest girl in the room wearing, to put it bluntly. Here's everything you need to know about the collection.

Paris in New York

One of the main inspirations of Sophie Delafontaine, creative director of Longchamp, was the idea of rock and roll fashion and the differences and distances between Paris and New York. As such, she created a 40-look collection with references to both cities and their distinct style DNA and a few strong trends, such as prairie dressing.

Logo Redux

Inspired by the iconic design of New York City's streets (a grid) and the clean design of the Bauhaus artists and designers, Longchamp redesigned its logo for this collection. The new icon of design, dubbed the LGP, is a black and white block-like design that was also projected onto the wall behind the runway during the show and printed on every leather imaginable.

Leather Ladies

Longchamp is by nature a heritage leather brand, and unsurprisingly the collection featured a number of different takes on the classic material. Little black leather dresses were studded and pleated; a unexpectedly tough look for the classic label.

The It Bag

Perhaps the most iconic bag of Longchamp's bag range has become Le Pliage, the classic canvas tote with leather handles. This season, the label scaled Le Pliage down to an adorable, Instagram-friendly mini. They came printed with the new logo and in leopard-printed calf hair.

Printed Python