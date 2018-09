At London Fashion Week, ladylike embellishments including bows, veils, and plenty of sparkle sat in contrast to bold patterns from animal prints and checkerboards to eerie faces from bygone eras. Poppy red and ombre effects kept things fresh on the color front, while bulky handbags and puffy sleeves made grand proportional statements. See 10 of our favorite trends from LFW, below.

Poppy Red Palmer/Harding

Ombre Effects House of Holland

Going To The Chapel Erdem

Little Bow Peep Emilia Wickstead

Sparks Fly Ashish

Facial Recognition Burberry

Welcome to the Jungle Ashley Williams

Checkmate Gareth Pugh

Carryalls Ports 1961

Puffy Sleeves Richard Quinn

Images via Imaxtree