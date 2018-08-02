Chicago's biggest music festival, Lollapalooza, is back for another four-day run of performances in Grant Park from the industry's most exciting artists. This year's lineup includes a range of rising talent and established superstars, including The Weeknd, Kali Uchis, Jack White, Travis Scott, St. Vincent, Lykke Li, Gucci Mane, and more. It will all be live streamed via Red Bull TV and on YouTube, where you can experience an "exclusive virtual reality" version of the performances. Watch the live stream, and check out the full schedule broken down by time and channel, below.

Red Bull TV and YouTube Stream Schedule (Central Time) Thursday, August 2: Channel 1 6:05 - Franz Ferdinand

7:00 - Khalid

8:00 – Camila Cabello

9:00 - Arctic Monkeys Channel 2 6:05 - LANY

7:05 - Chvrches

8:10 – Rezz

8:45 – Travis Scott

Friday, August 3: Channel 1 3:15 - Rebelution

5:35 - Tyler, the Creator

6:45 - Post Malone

7:45 - WALK THE MOON

8:45 - The National Channel 2 2:10 - Cuco

3:00 - The Wombats

3:45 - Terror Jr.

4:45 - James Bay

6:30 - Greta Van Fleet

7:30 - BØRNS

8:30 - Tycho

9:30 - BROCKHAMPTON Channel 3 2:10 - Tyler Childers

3:20 - G Herbo

4:10 - Taylor Bennett

5:00 - Valentino Khan

6:00 - Alan Walker

7:00 - Rusko

8:00 - Malaa

9:00 - Dillon Francis

Saturday, August 4: Channel 1 2:10 Sir Sly

3:00 Charlotte Cardin

3:50 ARIZONA

4:55 Autograf

6:35 Logic

7:40 St. Vincent

8:45 The Weeknd Channel 2 2:55 Amy Shark

3:30 Bomba Estéreo

4:30 Catfish and the Bottlemen

5:30 LL Cool J

6:30 GoldLink

7:00 Daniel Caesar

8:45 Vampire Weekend Channel 3 2:10 lovelytheband

3:00 Pale Waves

3:45 LOUDPVCK

4:30 K?D

5:30 Ghastly

6:30 Zomboy

7:45 Illenium

8:45 Zedd

9:20 Tash Sultana

Sunday, August 5: Channel 1 2:10 - The Regrettes

3:35 - Anderson East

4:30 - Lykke Li

5:30 - Gucci Mane

8:45 - Jack White Channel 2 2:10 - The Coronas

3:30 - Kali Uchis

4:30 - The Vaccines

6:00 - Sabrina Claudio

7:00 - Manchester Orchestra

8:00 - Chromeo

9:00 - ODESZA Channel 3 2:45 - Freya Ridings

3:30 - Chris Lake

4:15 - Ekali

5:00 - Herobust

6:00 - ToryBoi

8:45 - Galantis

Photo via Getty