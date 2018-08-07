Lollapalooza 2018 brought more than 100,000 music fanatics to Chicago's South Loop for four full days of live performances. This meant swarms of festival goers spilling out of downtown hotels by the hundreds, decked out in glitter, taking pulls of Vodka before security checks and waiting for hours in the sweltering heat to see their favorite artists slammed against the stage gates. With names like Travis Scott, Dua Lipa, Gucci Mane and St. Vincent in this year's lineup, Lollapalooza delivered the biggest acts in hip-hop, rock and pop. The annual music festival also highlighted rising stars, including powerhouse vocalist Jessie Reyez, alt-rock outfit Wallows and Chicago native Taylor Bennett, among others. Below, some highlights from the big weekend, all of which was live streamed on Red Bull TV.

Billie Eilish

Photos Courtesy of Red Bull