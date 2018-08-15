Jonathan Anderson Honors Literature Loewe Style

This past March, guests attending Loewe's womenswear show in Paris found literary classics resting on their seats. Among the titles selected by the Spanish fashion house's creative director Jonathan Anderson were Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights, Dracula by Bram Stoker, and Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Shortly after the show, Loewe released select campaign images featuring model Stella Tennant reading Miguel de Cervantes's farcical novel Don Quixote and God's Own Country (2017) actor Josh O'Connor reading Madam Bowery by Gustav Flaubert.

The hardcover books — now available in a limited-edition box set online and at select Loewe boutiques around the world — are bound in taupe canvas and accompanied by sleeves featuring glamorous, archival Steven Meisel images. Each copy's spine is marked with the brand's quadruple-L Anagram logo, while excerpts from the works are printed onto back covers.

Loewe Classics Set, $590; Loewe.com

Images Courtesy of Loewe