Even though Lizzo isn't a member of Bachelor Nation, she does know exactly what she would do if she was the one handing out roses.

While speaking to Cosmopolitan, Lizzo confessed that while she doesn't watch America's favorite franchise, she wouldn't be opposed to being on The Bachelorette.

"It would just be the coolest season ever," Lizzo said. "The men would have to be naked and they would have to wear little thong briefs and they would have to feed me grapes." Which sounds great, but the additional detail that made Lizzo's fantasy all the better? <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

"It would be mandatory to get my pussy eaten at least once on the whole season, and it would have to be filmed," Lizzo said. "It can be blurred, but I would want the people to know. The kids gotta learn someday."

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

True! Consider this an official petition for ABC to get started on a Sex Ed With Lizzo spin-off.

Read Lizzo's entire interview, here.